Notis McConarty Edward Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Notis McConarty Edward raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,110 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 27.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,474,337 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $287,467,000 after buying an additional 754,963 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 34.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,698,534,000 after buying an additional 5,256,195 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 33.3% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 1,160,381 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $96,010,000 after buying an additional 290,011 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 12.7% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 5.9% in the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 46,376 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,547,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $489,776.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 791,319 shares of company stock worth $98,440,914. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE opened at $120.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $188.50 billion, a PE ratio of 71.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $131.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 52.97%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on NIKE from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.03.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

