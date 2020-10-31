Notis McConarty Edward Grows Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Notis McConarty Edward grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,650 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1,352.7% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,817 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 30,558 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in Starbucks by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 9,688 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 207,745 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $15,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 580.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 466,421 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $34,324,000 after buying an additional 397,894 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX stock opened at $86.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.62. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $94.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $9,707,200.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $360,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,764 shares of company stock worth $13,404,656 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.35.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

