Notis McConarty Edward Decreases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Notis McConarty Edward lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 742.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,683,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,487,000 after buying an additional 3,246,204 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,666,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,580,000 after buying an additional 2,349,909 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,413,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,189,159,000 after buying an additional 2,332,236 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 26.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,058,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 29.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,522,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $64.79 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.92. The company has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.50.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Sunday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stephens initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.81.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

