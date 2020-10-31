Notis McConarty Edward Cuts Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Notis McConarty Edward lessened its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up about 1.3% of Notis McConarty Edward’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.7% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.8% during the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Gordon Haskett raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.31.

3M stock opened at $159.96 on Friday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.91. The company has a market capitalization of $92.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 3M news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

