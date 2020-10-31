Notis McConarty Edward Cuts Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Notis McConarty Edward lowered its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,315 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 296.3% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 95.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.13.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $128,783.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,634.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB opened at $129.91 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.74. The company has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

