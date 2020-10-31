Notis McConarty Edward Cuts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Notis McConarty Edward decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,105 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $392.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Benchmark upgraded NVIDIA to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $518.64.

Shares of NVDA opened at $501.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $526.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $421.66. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $180.68 and a 52 week high of $589.07. The stock has a market cap of $309.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total value of $48,984,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,374,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 16,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.54, for a total value of $9,286,426.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,854 shares in the company, valued at $73,938,565.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,654 shares of company stock worth $110,671,595 over the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

