Notis McConarty Edward Buys 125 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Notis McConarty Edward raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,890 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 73.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 98.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HON. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.17.

Shares of HON opened at $164.95 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $184.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.93.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 220,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $800,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 97,200 shares in the company, valued at $353,808. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

