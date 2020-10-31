Notis McConarty Edward Boosts Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Notis McConarty Edward grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 45.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BDX. TheStreet cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.47.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $231.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $233.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $286.72. The firm has a market cap of $68.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.14, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.84.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.