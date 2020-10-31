Notis McConarty Edward Acquires 224 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Notis McConarty Edward boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 42,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 21,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $78.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.63. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $81.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Truist boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.08.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 41,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $3,137,058.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,082.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 85,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $6,562,397.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,543,747.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,994 shares of company stock valued at $19,678,851 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

