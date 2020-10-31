Notis McConarty Edward Acquires 191 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Notis McConarty Edward lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,510 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter valued at about $1,666,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Illumina by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 94,113 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $25,704,000 after purchasing an additional 55,378 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in Illumina by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,563 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Argus reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Illumina from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Illumina in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.56.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.19, for a total value of $46,607.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,008.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.03, for a total value of $319,224.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,923 shares of company stock valued at $11,075,850. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILMN stock opened at $292.70 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.78 and a twelve month high of $404.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 62.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $318.44 and a 200 day moving average of $343.22.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

