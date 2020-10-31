Notis McConarty Edward Acquires 160 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Notis McConarty Edward raised its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Novartis accounts for approximately 1.7% of Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVS. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 262.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $78.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $99.84. The company has a market cap of $178.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.42.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. Novartis had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.