Norvista Capital Co. (NVV.V) (CVE:NVV) Shares Gap Down to $0.16

Norvista Capital Co. (NVV.V) (CVE:NVV)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.16, but opened at $0.15. Norvista Capital Co. (NVV.V) shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 64.92 and a current ratio of 65.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.75.

In related news, Director Stanley William Leo Spavold purchased 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$260,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,967,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,425,758.23.

Norvista Capital Corporation operates as a resource investment company and merchant bank in the United States and Canada. It invests in a portfolio of companies that are involved in the exploration of base and precious metals, such as copper, zinc, silver, gold, and lead, as well as oil and gas located in Manitoba, Yukon, Mexico, and Nevada; and oil and gas in Israel, the United States, Brazil, and Canada.

