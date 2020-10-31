Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $42.36

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.36 and last traded at $42.81, with a volume of 2396 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.39.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Northwest Natural from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Northwest Natural from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet downgraded Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northwest Natural has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.46.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.71 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This is an increase from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 87.21%.

In related news, Director Malia H. Wasson bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.44 per share, for a total transaction of $71,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,623.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 95.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 1.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 4.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Northwest Natural during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 14.9% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities.

