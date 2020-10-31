Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) – Analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northwest Bancshares in a report released on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the savings and loans company will earn $0.67 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.80.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens began coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Northwest Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.88.

Shares of NWBI stock opened at $10.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Northwest Bancshares has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $17.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.67.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 6.97%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter worth $146,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 395,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 85,659 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 30,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,091,283 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $47,336,000 after acquiring an additional 813,697 shares during the period. 64.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark T. Reitzes purchased 3,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.42 per share, for a total transaction of $31,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 72.38%.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

