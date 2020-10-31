Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) Price Target Increased to C$45.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$46.00 target price on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) in a report on Monday, October 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$35.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. AltaCorp Capital reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, CSFB set a C$46.00 price target on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$42.67.

TSE NPI opened at C$43.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion and a PE ratio of 22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 412.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$40.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$35.26. Northland Power Inc. has a 1-year low of C$20.52 and a 1-year high of C$45.06.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$429.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$442.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

