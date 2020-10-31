Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) in a report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the solar energy provider will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.49. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NPI. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$38.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. CSFB set a C$46.00 target price on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$42.67.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) stock opened at C$43.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.55. Northland Power Inc. has a 1-year low of C$20.52 and a 1-year high of C$45.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$40.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 412.06.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$429.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$442.00 million.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

