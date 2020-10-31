Northcoast Research Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) – Northcoast Research lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Shake Shack in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 27th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.28).

SHAK has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wedbush raised shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.95.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $67.52 on Thursday. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $85.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -321.52 and a beta of 1.71.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Shake Shack’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 20.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,743,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,312,000 after purchasing an additional 644,910 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 35.7% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,990,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,414,000 after purchasing an additional 787,387 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 897,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,867,000 after purchasing an additional 66,123 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 712,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,754,000 after purchasing an additional 11,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at about $19,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total value of $3,554,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,750 shares in the company, valued at $479,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 14,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $1,059,471.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,364 shares in the company, valued at $102,381.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 354,627 shares of company stock worth $24,068,106 over the last quarter. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

