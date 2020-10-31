Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) PT Raised to $8.00

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.84% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NDLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Noodles & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.05.

Shares of NDLS stock opened at $6.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.53 million, a PE ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. Noodles & Company has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $9.31.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Holdings Ll Catterton-Noodles sold 1,435,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $11,264,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NDLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 23,482 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 321.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 380,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 289,975 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

