Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) PT Raised to $8.00

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.05.

NDLS stock opened at $6.46 on Thursday. Noodles & Company has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $9.31. The company has a market cap of $286.53 million, a PE ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Holdings Ll Catterton-Noodles sold 1,435,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $11,264,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Noodles & Company by 411.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Noodles & Company during the third quarter worth $5,294,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Noodles & Company by 34.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 509,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 129,097 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Noodles & Company by 10.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 19,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Noodles & Company in the second quarter valued at $174,000. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

