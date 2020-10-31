Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €4.50 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.50 ($5.29) price target on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €4.80 ($5.65) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.80 ($4.47) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.65 ($4.29) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group set a €4.50 ($5.29) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.40 ($4.00) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €4.04 ($4.75).

Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 12 month high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

