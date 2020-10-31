Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Shares Gap Down to $4.05

Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.05, but opened at $3.47. Nokia shares last traded at $3.29, with a volume of 3,171,498 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NOK shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nokia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.90.

Get Nokia alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Nokia had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 9.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nokia Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nokia by 20.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 18.8% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 10.5% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 29,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 14.4% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 23,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 29.6% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 14,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

About Nokia (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.