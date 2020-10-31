NMC Health Plc (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NMC Health Plc (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the September 30th total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 749,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NMHLY opened at $0.27 on Friday. NMC Health has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $34.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.39.

About NMC Health

NMC Health Plc provides healthcare services in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare, and Distribution & Services. It owns and manages approximately 200 healthcare facilities, including hospitals, medical centers, long term care facilities, day surgery centers, fertility clinics, and home health services providers.

