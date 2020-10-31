Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NIU has been the subject of a number of other reports. CICC Research started coverage on Niu Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Niu Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Niu Technologies from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup cut Niu Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Niu Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.25.

NIU opened at $26.27 on Wednesday. Niu Technologies has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $33.51. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.82, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.28.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $91.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.55 million. Analysts forecast that Niu Technologies will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Niu Technologies by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 18.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.

