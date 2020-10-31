Nippon Dragon Resources Inc. (NIP.V) (CVE:NIP) Stock Price Down 20%

Shares of Nippon Dragon Resources Inc. (NIP.V) (CVE:NIP) dropped 20% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 315,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 247% from the average daily volume of 90,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 million and a PE ratio of -10.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.84, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

About Nippon Dragon Resources Inc. (NIP.V) (CVE:NIP)

Nippon Dragon Resources Inc engages in exploration of precious metals in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Rocmec 1 gold project, which is located in Dasserat Township, Quebec. The company also holds interests in the Courville-Maruska project, which is located in Courville Township, Quebec; and the Denain project that is located in Val d'Or, Quebec.

