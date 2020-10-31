NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) versus OmniComm Systems (NASDAQ:OMCM) Head-To-Head Comparison

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) and OmniComm Systems (OTCMKTS:OMCM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares NIC and OmniComm Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NIC 13.84% 20.19% 13.19% OmniComm Systems -2.67% -13.18% -6.95%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for NIC and OmniComm Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NIC 0 1 2 1 3.00 OmniComm Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

NIC presently has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.43%. Given NIC’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe NIC is more favorable than OmniComm Systems.

Risk and Volatility

NIC has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OmniComm Systems has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NIC and OmniComm Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NIC $354.20 million 4.24 $50.43 million $0.77 29.12 OmniComm Systems $27.10 million 2.44 $3.69 million N/A N/A

NIC has higher revenue and earnings than OmniComm Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.4% of NIC shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of NIC shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.9% of OmniComm Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NIC beats OmniComm Systems on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report. The company's portal service offerings include motor vehicle driver history record retrieval; vehicle title, lien, and registration; motor vehicle inspections; temporary vehicle tags; driver's license renewal; hunting and fishing licenses; health professional license services; professional license renewal; business registrations and renewals; secretary of state business searches; Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) searches and filings; limited criminal history searches; court services; vital records; income and property tax payments; and payment processing products and services. Its software & services business provides software development, payment processing, and other digital government services to state and local governments, as well as federal agencies. In addition, the company develops and manages the pre-employment screening program for motor carriers using transaction-based business model. Further, it offers application development and portal management services to governments. NIC Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Olathe, Kansas.

OmniComm Systems Company Profile

OmniComm Systems, Inc., a healthcare technology company, provides Web-based electronic data capture (EDC), and eClinical software and services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, clinical research organizations (CROs), and other clinical trial sponsors worldwide. It offers TrialMaster, which allows organizations conducting clinical trials to collect and manage the data over the Internet; TrialOne Phase I Clinic Automation, a software application suite that provides clinical trial site sponsors, study investigators, and study monitors with various tools to conduct the Phase I clinic operation; and IRTMaster, which offers interactive response technology in support of the randomization process in clinical trials. The company also provides eClinical Suite that comprises a set of tools for collecting and managing clinical data, including EDC for real-time entry and double data entry (DDE) for entry from paper originals; and Promasys, a clinical trial data management system for DDE and EDC, which is primarily used at research institutions for investigator-initiated trials. In addition, it offers Acuity, a clinical data aggregation and analytics platform that provides actionable insights into quality, risk, and performance of various aspects of clinical trials in real time. Further, the company provides consulting and professional services, such as project management, clinical services, training, custom configuration, system integration, standard operating procedures and implementation assistance, installation, and validation services, as well as application hosting and related support services. It sells its products through a direct sales force and relationships with CRO partners, as well as through co-marketing agreements with vendor and channel partners. OmniComm Systems, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

