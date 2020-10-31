NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) Stock Price Up 6.9% After Strong Earnings

NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) shares rose 6.9% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $23.96 and last traded at $22.52. Approximately 749,139 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 400,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.06.

The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. NIC had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 20.19%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. NIC’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

EGOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIC in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NIC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of NIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NIC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

In related news, Director Venmal (Raji) Arasu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $43,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,957 shares in the company, valued at $623,444.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NIC by 83.5% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,204,503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,615,000 after buying an additional 1,003,245 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NIC by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,106,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,446,000 after buying an additional 109,565 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in NIC by 18.3% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,559,076 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,714,000 after buying an additional 241,217 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in NIC by 0.5% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 969,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,254,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NIC by 0.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,848,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 0.32.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

