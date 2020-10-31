New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.91

Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.91 and last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 26746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.

NYCB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. CSFB decreased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.88.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 6.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.31%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

