New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 3,200 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Masimo by 1.1% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Masimo during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

MASI opened at $223.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $231.71 and a 200-day moving average of $225.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.79. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $258.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. Masimo had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 16.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MASI. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Masimo from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.25.

In related news, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,861,056. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 52,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.87, for a total value of $13,168,668.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,117,457.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $43,575,197. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

