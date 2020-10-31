New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 18,800 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Old Republic International by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 47.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 16.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

ORI opened at $16.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day moving average is $15.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.82. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $23.62.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,320,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,384,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Bateman purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $32,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,789.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 12,320 shares of company stock worth $199,064. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORI has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

