New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 19,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 30.5% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

CINF stock opened at $70.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.44. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $115.53.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

CINF has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.