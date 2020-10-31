New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 2,400 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,223,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,488,000 after purchasing an additional 745,690 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 188.2% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Omnicom Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Huber Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.29.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $47.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.68. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.67.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 38.27%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

