New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 833.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 683,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,842,000 after purchasing an additional 610,352 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,607,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 43.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 827,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,947,000 after acquiring an additional 252,232 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth approximately $17,918,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,745,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,962,000 after acquiring an additional 163,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.13.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $88.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $98.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 15.70%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

In related news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 78,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $7,326,869.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 85,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,045,103.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 15,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total value of $1,402,581.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,184,830.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,668 shares of company stock worth $14,092,036 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.