New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cfra upgraded ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.08.

In other ANSYS news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 480 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.87, for a total transaction of $147,777.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.27, for a total transaction of $716,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,207 shares of company stock worth $1,640,301. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $304.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.07 and a 52 week high of $357.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $324.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.56.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.63 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.