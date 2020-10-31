New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.35 Million Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in The Toro were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Toro by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Toro by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Toro in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in The Toro by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in The Toro during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 81.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $82.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $88.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.82.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $841.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.58 million. The Toro had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 8,383 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $673,825.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,279.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 76,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $6,351,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,487,136.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,145 shares of company stock worth $8,783,617 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

TTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised The Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Colliers Secur. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

