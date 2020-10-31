New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 53.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on EFX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Equifax from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Equifax from $173.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.44.

Shares of EFX opened at $136.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.17. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.01 and a 52 week high of $181.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 8.03%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.