New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the second quarter worth $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Copart by 42.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Copart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 35.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CPRT. Truist upped their price target on Copart from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Northcoast Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.80.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $110.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.22 and its 200-day moving average is $93.24. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $118.56.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $525.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. Copart had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

