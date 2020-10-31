New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 37,873 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $1,043,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $1,252,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, AXA acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $643,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MOH opened at $186.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $102.85 and a one year high of $215.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $1.17. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 44.07% and a net margin of 4.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.75, for a total transaction of $135,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $777,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,637.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MOH shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.15.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

