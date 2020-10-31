New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.17 Million Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Chemed by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the third quarter valued at approximately $694,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 10.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Chemed by 6.6% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 108,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $478.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $484.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $473.44. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $330.01 and a one year high of $528.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.69.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.22 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 12.99%. Chemed’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.39, for a total value of $4,003,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,323,765.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,065,341. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

