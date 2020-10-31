New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Boosts Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,400 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 38,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 86,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

CFG stock opened at $27.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.81. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

CFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.96.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.