New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Boosts Position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Msci were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Msci by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,728,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,246,063,000 after buying an additional 249,252 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Msci by 18.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,528,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,178,035,000 after purchasing an additional 556,688 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Msci by 93.0% in the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 734,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,123,000 after purchasing an additional 353,857 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Msci by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 609,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,553,000 after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Msci by 11.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 537,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,542,000 after purchasing an additional 55,818 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.37, for a total transaction of $875,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,540,599.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $2,677,750 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $349.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $350.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.24. Msci Inc has a 52-week low of $218.65 and a 52-week high of $398.49. The company has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 57.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $425.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.48 million. Msci had a net margin of 32.14% and a negative return on equity of 268.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is 48.45%.

MSCI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Msci from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Msci in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Msci from $384.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.78.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

