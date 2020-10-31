New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 4,250 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at $798,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in International Paper by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 107,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 55,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 26,137 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 875.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 157,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 141,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on International Paper from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.23.

NYSE IP opened at $43.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.90. International Paper has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $47.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.17.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. International Paper had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

