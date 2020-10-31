New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 2,450 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in K. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,326,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,680,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,701,000 after acquiring an additional 113,082 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,163,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,629 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kellogg by 45.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,137,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,252,000 after purchasing an additional 976,584 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 3.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,146,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,771,000 after purchasing an additional 79,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

NYSE:K opened at $62.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $52.66 and a 12 month high of $72.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.15.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $5,544,211.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $518,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,738 shares in the company, valued at $327,632.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 540,834 shares of company stock valued at $36,144,500 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

K has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kellogg from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.