New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 1,850 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 89,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 25,385 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 165,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,309,000 after buying an additional 97,900 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $104.87 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.93 and a 12-month high of $110.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.42 million. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; and radio frequency and microwave test instruments; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

