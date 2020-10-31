New Home (NWHM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

New Home (NYSE:NWHM) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $98.96 million for the quarter. New Home had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%.

NYSE:NWHM opened at $5.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.81. New Home has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $6.00.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered New Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

About New Home

The New Home Company Inc, a homebuilder, focuses on the design, construction, and sale of homes. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.

