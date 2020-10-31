Neuronetics (STIM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 82.79% and a negative net margin of 63.77%. On average, analysts expect Neuronetics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of STIM opened at $4.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.41. Neuronetics has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $9.08.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STIM. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Neuronetics from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Neuronetics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Neuronetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

