National Retail Properties (NNN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect National Retail Properties to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.75% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $163.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect National Retail Properties to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $32.01 on Friday. National Retail Properties has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $59.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 13.98, a quick ratio of 13.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.47 and a 200 day moving average of $34.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of June 30, 2020, the company owned 3,117 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.9 years.

