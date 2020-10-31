National CineMedia (NCMI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect National CineMedia to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). National CineMedia had a net margin of 3.31% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ NCMI opened at $1.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.99. National CineMedia has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The stock has a market cap of $158.03 million, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.26.

In other National CineMedia news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard bought 74,831 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $216,261.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NCMI shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on National CineMedia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine cut National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of National CineMedia from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Wedbush downgraded shares of National CineMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.20.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

