National Bank Financial Raises Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) (TSE:SIS) Price Target to C$17.00

Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) (TSE:SIS) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Pi Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Get Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) alerts:

TSE:SIS opened at C$14.03 on Wednesday. Savaria Co. has a 1 year low of C$7.31 and a 1 year high of C$16.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.66 million and a PE ratio of 25.51.

Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) (TSE:SIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$84.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$84.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Savaria Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Savaria Co. (SIS.TO)’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. Savaria Co. (SIS.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.36%.

In other Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) news, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.50, for a total value of C$77,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,317,500.

About Savaria Co. (SIS.TO)

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.