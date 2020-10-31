Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires 7,185 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,557 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,185 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 1.0% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Intel by 3.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after buying an additional 1,108,810 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in Intel by 4.8% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 212,804 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,732,000 after buying an additional 9,685 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 844,848 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $50,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $44.11 on Friday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. BNP Paribas lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. 140166 increased their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays lowered Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.97.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

