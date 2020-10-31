M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) will report $1.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.47 billion and the lowest is $1.46 billion. M&T Bank reported sales of $1.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year sales of $5.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $5.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.65 billion to $5.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.14. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 10.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTB. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.73.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $103.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.20. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $85.09 and a 1 year high of $174.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 885 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $89,694.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 319.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 221,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,435,000 after purchasing an additional 169,028 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,922,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 164,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

